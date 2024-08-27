ALTON - Two vehicles collided in the parking lot near Alton Square Mall Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 27, 2024, although no injuries were reported from the scene, according to local authorities.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident coincided with a more severe accident at the intersection of Clawson and Brown in Alton. The Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department responded to both crashes, experiencing a particularly busy 20-30-minute period.

"Fortunately, the collision near Alton Square Mall Drive did not result in any injuries," said Alton Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Richardson.

Emergency responders were able to manage the situation effectively, ensuring that both scenes were attended to promptly.