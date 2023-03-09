EDWARDSVILLE - The Annual Edwardsville Business Forecast Breakfast this week honored some of the backbone businesses and individuals of the city and featured details of what is on the economic horizon.

Three businesses were recognized for special accolades: R.P. Lumber Company was honored as the 2022 Large Business of the Year; the Chef's Shoppe was the 2022 Small Business of the Year; Edwardsville Neighbors was the 2022 Nonprofit Business of the Year.

"We had the pleasure Tuesday morning of hosting more than 200 people from area companies and business sectors, plus community groups, nonprofit organizations, students, and others for our annual Business Forecast Breakfast," Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy said.

Risavy spoke at the event, along with Chad Opel, a finance coach and advisor with Front Office Wealth Strategies who shared economic insights as the keynote speaker. James Arnold, the city's economic and community development coordinator, served as moderator.

An Edwardsville High School Orchestra ensemble led by Director Victoria Voumard performed as guests arrived, and students from the Edwardsville CEO group attended.

"We are grateful to GC Cuisine & Crystal Garden Banquet & Event Center for the wonderful service, food, and accommodations," the City of Edwardsville said.

