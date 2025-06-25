ALTON — Auto Butler, a car wash located at 1706 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, is closed the rest of Wednesday, June 25, 2025, due to a water morning main break in front of the business, but Illinois American Water expects the issue to be resolved Wednesday afternoon so the business can open at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 26, 2025.

The water leak, which occurred on the road where customers enter the business, has caused the water supply to Auto Butler to be shut off while crews dig up the road to make repairs.

The Auto Butler manager said Illinois American Water estimated it will take four to six hours to fix the leak, repair the road, and then water service to Auto Butler will be restored.

“They have shut the water off while they fix it and they have to dig up the road,” the manager said. “Basically we are shut down for the day from washing cars, but we will be back open tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.”

The manager added that the company’s “best-case scenario is to have everything fixed and us up and running in the morning.”

