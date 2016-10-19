EDWARDSVILLE – The recent fatal shooting of Officer Blake Snyder and other officers nationwide has sparked a local business owner to do something to recognize the men and women in law enforcement.

Arif Pyarali, owner of Signarama in Edwardsville at No. 4 Club Center, by Moto Mart, has designed stickers free of charge to support local police.

The Edwardsville businessman encourages residents to put the stickers on their car.

Pyarali urges people to donate to the Back Stoppers Inc. box kept at Signarama Edwardsville.

“I wanted us to be one place where we remember how important our police force is,” Pyarali said. “The last few months we have been reminded again and again all lives are precious. We also wanted to do something for Backstoppers.”

One side of the sticker says it all: “Support your local police,” the point Pyarali is trying to get across.

“We want to see the ribbons on every car that wants them,” he said.

For more information, contact Pyarali at (618) 692-0300.

