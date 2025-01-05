Business and Organization Closings For Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Business, government and organization closings for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.
Altonized Community Federal Credit Union (Alton and Brighton)
Ark Animal Hospital (Edwardsville)
Bakers and Hale (Godfrey)
Bellemore Animal Hospital (Granite City)
Bethalto Animal Clinic (Bethalto)
Bethalto McDonald's (Opens at 10:30 a.m.)
Beltline Chiropractic (Collinsville)
Bi-State Oral and Facial Surgery (Alton)
Bodies Kneaded (Glen Carbon, Granite City)
Boys and Girls Club (Bethalto)
Brinkman Orthodontist (Edwardsville)
Budget Signs (Wood River)
Chapel and Keller Dentistry (Alton)
City of Alton Offices
Community Hope Center (Cottage Hills)
Crisis Food Pantry (Alton)
Dieterich Bank
Doras Spinning Wheel (Brighton)
Fantastic Sams (Wood River)
Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse (St Louis)
Club Fitness (All local gyms)
Gene's Auto Body (Pontoon Beach)
Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club - Monday Meeting Cancelled
Grafton Winery (Grafton)
Great Rivers Animal Hospital (Alton)
Greene County Courthouse and Government Offices
Heitz Optical (Alton)
Humbert Road Dentistry (Alton)
Hollywood Sun Studio (All Locations)
Innovative Dentistry for Complete Health (East Alton)
Keasler Complex (East Alton)
1st Mid America Credit Union (Opens at 10 a.m., all branches)
Liesen Family Dental (Collinsville)
Operation Blessing (Wood River)
OSF Moeller Cancer Center (Alton)
Post Commons (Alton)
Madison County Courthouse (Edwardsville)
Metro East Dental Care (Granite City)
Minster Donut
Patrick Berger
Peel Wood Fired Pizza (Edwardsville)
Performance Eye Care (Alton)
Regenerative Health and Chiro (Granite City)
Republic Services
Rose Optical (Godfrey)
Roxana Library (Roxana)
Scott Air Force Base
Senior Service Plus (Alton)
Smile Center Orthodontics (Glen Carbon)
State Employees Community Credit Union (Alton)
St Louis Science Center
St Louis Zoo
ThriVe Metro East Express Women's Healthcare
T&J Trucking and Excavating (Alton)
Varble Orthodontics (Bethalto)
Village of Brighton Offices
Village of Godfrey Offices
Willams Office Supply (Alton)
If you have a business, government or organization closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930.
