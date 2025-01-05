Business and Organization Closings For Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Business, government and organization closings for Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Altonized Community Federal Credit Union (Alton and Brighton) Ark Animal Hospital (Edwardsville) Bakers and Hale (Godfrey) Bellemore Animal Hospital (Granite City) Bethalto Animal Clinic (Bethalto) Bethalto McDonald's (Opens at 10:30 a.m.) Beltline Chiropractic (Collinsville) Bi-State Oral and Facial Surgery (Alton) Bodies Kneaded (Glen Carbon, Granite City) Boys and Girls Club (Bethalto) Brinkman Orthodontist (Edwardsville) Budget Signs (Wood River) Chapel and Keller Dentistry (Alton) City of Alton Offices Community Hope Center (Cottage Hills) Crisis Food Pantry (Alton) Dieterich Bank Doras Spinning Wheel (Brighton) Fantastic Sams (Wood River) Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse (St Louis) Club Fitness (All local gyms) Gene's Auto Body (Pontoon Beach) Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club - Monday Meeting Cancelled Grafton Winery (Grafton) Great Rivers Animal Hospital (Alton) Greene County Courthouse and Government Offices Heitz Optical (Alton) Humbert Road Dentistry (Alton) Article continues after sponsor message Hollywood Sun Studio (All Locations) Innovative Dentistry for Complete Health (East Alton) Keasler Complex (East Alton) 1st Mid America Credit Union (Opens at 10 a.m., all branches) Liesen Family Dental (Collinsville) Operation Blessing (Wood River) OSF Moeller Cancer Center (Alton) Post Commons (Alton) Madison County Courthouse (Edwardsville) Metro East Dental Care (Granite City) Minster Donut Patrick Berger Peel Wood Fired Pizza (Edwardsville) Performance Eye Care (Alton) Regenerative Health and Chiro (Granite City) Republic Services Rose Optical (Godfrey) Roxana Library (Roxana) Scott Air Force Base Senior Service Plus (Alton) Smile Center Orthodontics (Glen Carbon) State Employees Community Credit Union (Alton) St Louis Science Center St Louis Zoo ThriVe Metro East Express Women's Healthcare T&J Trucking and Excavating (Alton) Varble Orthodontics (Bethalto) Village of Brighton Offices Village of Godfrey Offices Willams Office Supply (Alton) If you have a business, government or organization closing, e-mail news@riverbender.com or text 618-623-5930. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending