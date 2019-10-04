EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls swim team appeared strong in a dual outing Thursday night at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, posting a team triumph of 107-63.

Edwardsville first places were: the 4 x 200 medley relay (1:55.27); Phoebe Gremaud in the 200 freestyle (2:00.10) (second in the 100 breast (1:13.56); Josie Bushell in the 200 I.M. (2:19.30) and 500 free (5:20.94); Allison Naylor in the 50 free (25.71); Autumn Grinter in the 100 butterfly (1:03.87); Ava Whittaker in the 100 free (56.22); the 200 free relay (1:43.46); Tessa Reneken in the 100 breast) and the 400 relay team (3:49.88).

Edwardsville High School head girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said it was a strong meet Thursday night against a really good O’Fallon team.

“We had a hard week of training and it was good to see some speed on a weeknight dual meet,” he said. “We will be traveling to the Jane Caliendo Invite at Carl Sandburg High School this coming Saturday which will be a great test for our girls vs some very competitive Chicago area schools.”

