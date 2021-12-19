CHAMPAIGN — Busey’s commitment to bettering the communities it serves includes providing expansive access to financial education tools. Busey’s promise to its Pillars—associates, customers, shareholders, and communities—has taken another step forward with the introduction of Financial Pathways, a financial education platform that provides an engaging learning experience through a series of targeted modules.

The complimentary program is an interactive financial education solution delivering a unique learning opportunity to customers and communities throughout the bank’s footprint—Illinois, Missouri, Florida, and Indiana—and beyond. With over 250 educational experiences available, the relevant digital programs are designed with community members and K-12 learners in mind.

“In partnership with EVERFI, Busey is honored to continue delivering on our promise of providing communities with enhanced financial education and customer resources,” said Robin Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Busey Bank. “We’re pleased to extend interactive financial education through innovative technology.”

The personalized experience is centered around a robust content library to support each learner’s goals and needs. Programs cover a wide variety of topics—from building financial capability and owning a home to preparing for retirement and investing in the future—and each lesson ranges in length from 5-10 minutes. Each playlist builds on existing knowledge, providing deeper insights to help users make the best decisions for their long-term financial wellness.

To learn more or access the program, visit Busey’s financial wellness center at busey.com/FinancialPathways.

