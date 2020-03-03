EDWARDSVILLE - The second annual Whiskey for the Watershed event will again be held in the LeClaire Room on the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville on Friday, March 27.

This year, the highly anticipated event is being sponsored by the local branch of Busey Bank as its Presenter Sponsor. The evening activities will include local food vendors and whiskey-based cocktail pairings as well as a variety of silent auction items available for bidding. Proceeds from the event will go towards funding for the Watershed Nature Center and their park improvement campaign, Access Nature.

Delicious cuisine will be available from local restaurants including Cleveland Heath, 1818 Chophouse, Wang Gang and Bella Milano. The event will open its doors at 6 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the full food and cocktail experience are $85 per person. This year, Watershed is also offering designated driver tickets for $45 which will include access to all of the food stations with one drink ticket. There will also be a wine station for guests, depending on their preference. The popular whiskey tasting station will also be available once again, offering a selection of palate-tempting samples for an additional fee.

Jennifer Warren, event chairperson and Watershed Nature Center board member, is excited about the event as well as Busey Bank’s sponsorship. “We are thrilled that Busey has signed on as our Presenter Sponsor,” said Warren. “Having Busey partner with us is a wonderful expression of their commitment to our community.” Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available at various levels. For individuals and businesses wanting to learn more, become a sponsor or donate an auction item, please call 618-236-4734 or email jwarren@kanegroup.net.

