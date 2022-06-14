Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship Now Available

CHAMPAIGN, IL – Busey is pleased to offer financial support toward continuing education endeavors to applicants of all ages and educational backgrounds through the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship.

Through the Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship Fund, $25,000 in scholarships will be awarded annually. Funds will be disbursed through 10 scholarships of $2,500 each throughout Busey’s service area.

The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies for continuing education. The application deadline is June 30, 2022, and selected recipients will be notified by July 31, 2022. Applicants will be required to meet specific eligibility requirements.

For more information, please visit busey.com/scholarship.

