EDWARDSVILLE - Keane Burton had a brace (two goals), while Riley Johnson, Zane Maxwell, from the spot, and Kaveen Sharestha scored his second goal in as many games, as Edwardsville exploded in the second half to score all of their goals in a 5-0 win over Collinsville in a boys soccer match Thursday night at Tiger Stadium.

The win improved the Tigers to 8-5-1 on the season, 5-2-0 in the Southwestern Conference, as Edwardsville was able to overcome the Kahoks' solid defense in the second half to put their five goals on the board.

"We kept creating chances in the second half," said Edwardsville head coach Mark Heiderscheid, "and we were able to break through their low block. Collinsville had to be come a bit more expansive once we scored. Coach (Rob) Lugge always has his teams organized, and their work rate makes them a difficult opponent. When Keane blasted in the corner kick off his head early in the second half, it really changed the game."

The Tiger defense was equally solid as well, and helped stymie the Kahok attacks well.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our defense, with (Nolan) Forinash, (Nick) Dawson, (Jack) Wooten, and Shrestha, deserves so much credit for the victory tonight," Heiderscheid said. "They dealt with numerous long balls, and they were so composed. They played as an organized unit, and they were instrumental in our team's ability to build possession."

After a goalless first half, the Tigers struck first in the 43rd minute on Burton's first goal, off a corner from Jackson Lifritz, heading in the cross perfectly to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. Burton scored again from the penalty spot in the 45th minute, his fifth goal in the last two games, after netting a hat trick against Belleville West two nights earlier.

Johnson later scored from an assist by Jack Kirgan to make it 3-0, Maxwell converted his penalty kick, and Sharestha scored his second goal in as many games late to make the final 5-0, giving the Tigers a vital three points in the conference race.

Edwardsville goes to 8-5-1, and enjoys some time off before hosting CBC on Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m., then plays at Alton on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m., then plays at Belleville East on Oct. 9 at 6:45 p.m.

Collinsville is now 4-7-1 and plays a team on the Missouri side next. going to St. Louis U. High Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., then goes to Parkway South in west St. Louis County next Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and plays at Ft. Zumwalt South in St. Charles County Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

More like this: