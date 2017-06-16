METRO EAST 8, HIGHLAND 3: Dylan Burris had three hits and Kade Burns two as the Metro East Bears American Legion baseball team scored an 8-3 win over Highland Thursday evening on the road in an Illinois District 22 game. The Bears went to 9-4 on the summer and 3-1 in District 22; Highland, who won the district title last year, fell to 4-5 and 0-2.

Burris had a triple among his three hits with a RBI, while Burns had two RBIs and a double on the night; Steven Pattan was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Corey Price went 2-for-4 on the night with Blake Vandiver, Joel Quirin and Andrew Yancik each contributing a hit. Cole Hansel had a RBI for the Bears on the night.

Tyler Lewis got the win for Metro East, striking out one in 4.2 innings pitched; Tate Wargo tossed the remainder of the game and fanned one.

The Bears head to Jefferson County, Mo., for a weekend tournament beginning today, opening play against Danville, who defeated the Bears in the Greenville Wood Bat Classic final last weekend, at 5 p.m. today; Danville is the defending Illinois state Legion champion. Play in the tournament continues Saturday and concludes Sunday before the Bears host Jerseyville at 8 p.m. Monday and Highland at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

RAWLINGS ORANGE 3, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Edwardsville's summer baseball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Rawlings Orange in EHS' summer opener at Tom Pile Field in the St. Louis Invitational tournament Thursday evening. The tournament is being presented by Diamond Sports Promotions.

Chase Goeckel took the loss for EHS, striking out nine.

Edwardsville takes on the Central Illinois Outlaws at 12:15 p.m. today at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field; EHS takes on Rawlings Black at 9 a.m. and the Missouri Outlaws South at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in group play; both games are at Shaw Park in Clayton. The final is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at UMSL's field in North St. Louis County.

