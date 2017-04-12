EDWARDSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Kade Burns tossed six no-hit innings for Edwardsville as the Tigers defeated Belleville East 4-1 in a Southwestern Conference game in Belleville Tuesday. The Tigers went to 10-2 overall, 4-1 in the SWC; the Lancers tumbled to 6-7 overall, 1-3 in the league.

Burns struck out 10 Lancers on the day for the win while getting three RBIs at the plate; Drake Westcott went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored for EHS, while Dylan Burris was 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI, Jack Cooper 1-for-4 with a double and Andrew Yancik 1-for-4 with a double.

The Tigers host O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then host Francis Howell at 11 a.m. Friday at Tom Pile Field.