FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Burlington Stores, Inc. is set to open a new location at 6611 N. Illinois St. at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. This new store is relocating from its previous site at One Plaza Drive.

The grand opening will feature a $5,000 check presentation to teachers at William Holliday Elementary School, underscoring the company's commitment to community engagement.

In addition, the first 100 customers aged 18 and older on both Friday and Saturday will receive a $10 bonus card to apply toward their purchases.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, customers can also receive free Burlington umbrellas, available while supplies last.

Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion in a statement: “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Fairview Heights.”

Burlington is a national off-price retailer with more than 1,000 locations nationwide, offering a wide variety of discounted brand-name apparel for men, women, and children, as well as home décor items and accessories.