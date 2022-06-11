EDWARDSVILLE - Some of Edwardsville’s favorite restaurants are joining forces with Goshen Market vendors to celebrate the return of Burgers & Brews, an evening of handcrafted sliders, innovative sides, and local beer under the stars to benefit the Goshen Market Foundation.

After a two-year, COVID hiatus, the event will once again be held on Saturday, June 25, from 6:00-10:00 pm at the Goshen Market Green in Downtown Edwardsville.

Tickets for the event are $50 (pre-sale) and $55 at the door. Guests will have the choice of three hearty portions of locally-sourced sliders and accompanying market vegetable side dishes prepared by Cleveland Heath, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, Northside Dairy Haven, Global Brew, and Sugarfire BBQ. Clean Eatz will be preparing a delectable vegetarian option (that will likely please the meat lovers in attendance as well…). Dessert will be a team effort between 222 Artisan Bakery and Friedel Family Farms. Two free drinks (pints of Recess and/or Peel Brewing Co. beer, wine, and/or Social Grace Vodka cocktails) are included in the ticket price. Additional wine, beer, soda, cocktails, and sliders will be available for purchase. Chef’s Shoppe will be providing each ticket holder to an individual bag of one of their gourmet popcorns to enjoy before or after their evening of live music, yard games, and old-fashioned Downtown Edwardsville charm.

Tickets are available online at: (https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5446196); by calling (618) 550-2816; or by visiting the information tent at the Land of Goshen Community Market (Saturdays from 8:00 to Noon) in Downtown Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds support the Goshen Market Foundation's efforts to help sustain and grow its primary initiatives (including the Beet Box, a mobile market that helps supply fresh local produce to those in need, the Goshen Market, and Farm-to-School initiatives, which support schoolyard gardens throughout Madison county). The Goshen Market Foundation has a mission to provide greater access to healthy food, encourage the growth of local agriculture, and educate children and the community about sustainable farming practices and nutrition.

Burgers & Brews 2022 is sponsored by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, Fireside Financial, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Allied Waste, and Henderson Associates Architects.

Those who are unable to attend the event but would like to donate can do so at the Goshen Market Foundation’s website:

https://goshenmarketfoundation.org/donations/give/

More like this: