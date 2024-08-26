BELLEVILLE — The Burger King restaurant at Green Mount Commons in Belleville has permanently closed its doors, according to the company's website.

The restaurant, located at 2508 Green Mount Commons Drive, appears to have been emptied, with the menu boards in the drive-thru removed and a large dumpster present in the parking lot. The closure marks the end of the fast-food chain's presence at this location.

Article continues after sponsor message

Burger King's corporate office has yet to release a statement regarding the closure, and it remains unclear what led to the decision to shut down this particular outlet. The closure is part of a broader trend in the fast-food industry, where changing consumer preferences and economic pressures have led to the shuttering of several locations nationwide.

As of now, no information has been provided about potential plans for the vacant property or if another business will take its place.

More like this: