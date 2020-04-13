BUNKER HILL - Summer Carol, 14, a Bunker Hill eighth-grader, has not forgotten about acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Carol is making personalized birthday signs for every child at Bunker Hill School who has a birthday during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Over the weekend, she delivered a personalized sign to Elwood with a Minecraft theme. Carol has also helped organize a small birthday parade for each child. During the brief parade, participants meet at a certain location and stay in their cars, then parade by the house and she shares her special sign for the child. Participants do not have direct contact with one another during the brief parade with the coronavirus order.

“I feel every student deserves to have a special birthday,” Carol said, despite the coronavirus situation. “I feel bad nobody can visit the house for a party, so this is my way of giving back to the kids to make birthdays special during this coronavirus time.”

Participants in the small parade honk and wave while going by the recipient’s home and some decorate their cars.

Carol is one of the most artistic students at Bunker Hill School and simply loves art and drawing, one of her teachers said.

