Bunker Hill Woman Dies in Fatal Crash on Sunday
BUNKER HILL - A Bunker Hill woman died in a fatal crash on Sunday on Illinois Route 159, 893 feet south of Rust Road, south of Bunker Hill.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The woman who died from injuries suffered in the accident was Teresa Mullink, 57. The driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis, Mullink had to be extricated from the vehicle. Mullink was transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital where she died.
Dale R. Mansholt, 37, of Dorsey, was the driver of Unit 2, a Dodge Diplomat, pulling a flatbed trailer with a 1984 John Deere skid steer on the trailer.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE PRELIMINARY REPORT:
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a vehicle crash in Macoupin County. At approximately 6:18 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, a 1985 Dodge Diplomat was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 159, just south of Rust Road. The Dodge Diplomat was pulling a flatbed trailer with a 1984 John Deere skid steer on the trailer. The skid steer fell off the trailer and came to rest in the northbound lane of Illinois Route 159. A 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 159 and struck the skid steer head-on.
More like this: