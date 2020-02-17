BUNKER HILL - A Bunker Hill woman died in a fatal crash on Sunday on Illinois Route 159, 893 feet south of Rust Road, south of Bunker Hill.

The woman who died from injuries suffered in the accident was Teresa Mullink, 57. The driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis, Mullink had to be extricated from the vehicle. Mullink was transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital where she died.

Dale R. Mansholt, 37, of Dorsey, was the driver of Unit 2, a Dodge Diplomat, pulling a flatbed trailer with a 1984 John Deere skid steer on the trailer.

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE PRELIMINARY REPORT:

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a vehicle crash in Macoupin County. At approximately 6:18 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, a 1985 Dodge Diplomat was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 159, just south of Rust Road. The Dodge Diplomat was pulling a flatbed trailer with a 1984 John Deere skid steer on the trailer. The skid steer fell off the trailer and came to rest in the northbound lane of Illinois Route 159. A 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 159 and struck the skid steer head-on.

