GLEN CARBON - The Bunker Hill Minutemen boys volleyball team met a tough Father McGivney squad this past week at McGivney and showcased talent during the contest. Father McGivney won 2-0 over the Minutemen.

Bunker Hill's boys volleyball team has six seniors on their roster, but also have many younger players on the team. Still, there’s a lot to like about Bunker Hill for this season.

“A little frustrated, but also happy,” said Bunker Hill coach Cassie Beesley after the loss, “because I see lots of good things, we have lots of things to work on for our first varsity game, lots of intensity. Definitely a different team from the past couple of years, for our third season. So, I’m really excited about this upcoming season.”

Beesley has some good hopes and expectations for her team this spring.

“Ideally, we would love to have a winning team,” Beesley said. “With us being very, very young, we do have six seniors, but two exchange students playing with us this season. But I think we’re going to be a very competitive team with many of our opponents this season.”

She’s looking to grow as a team, and get the team’s numbers at a good level.

“For this team right now, I would love to grow as a team,” Beesley said, “and to get the stats there. We have a lot of new players that are upcoming, and are going to be big assets for us, and I would love to see everyone on every level grow as a player, and as a team.”

Beesley’s two key players will be senior middle hitter Kaleb Softly, and sophomore setter Corbin Carlson. Both players bring valuable skills to the Minutemen.

“Kaleb Softly will be our front row middle main man,” Beesley said, “(Carlson’s) just got beautiful hands, and we’ll get everything else ready to go for him this season.”

Beesley is hoping for many good things to happen to her team in 2025.

The Minutemen open their season 0-1, and play their home opener Apr. 9 against Bishop DuBourg Catholic of south St. Louis City at 7 p.m. then play at Granite City Apr. 10 at 5:30 p.m., and at Collinsville Apr. 16 at 7 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

