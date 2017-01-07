Listen to the story

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUNKER HILL 66, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 59: Dane Sellars and Chase Williams each had 17 points as Bunker Hill held off Piasa Southwestern 66-59 in a non-conference game at Southwestern Friday night.

Both teams went to 9-6 on the year.

Sean Yates added 14 points for the Minutemen and Storm Coffman scored 10.

The Piasa Birds were led by 20 points from Collin Baumgartner and 10 from Justin Bailey; Caleb Robinson added six points.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 55, CIVIC MEMORIAL 53: Jaquan Adams and Caden Clark each had 13 points as Civic Memorial dropped a 55-53 non-conference decision to Waterloo Gibault on the road Saturday night.

The Eagles fell to 10-6; the Hawks went to 9-6 on the year.

David Lane, Geoff Withers and Bryce Zupan each had six points for the Eagles; Trevor Davis led the Hawks with 18 points, while Collin Kessler added 14 and Karson Huels 13.

