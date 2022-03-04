BUNKER HILL - Drake Scroggins has had a dream for a long time and it is not an easy one. Drake’s ambition since he was young is to attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Drake has been nominated for the academy by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. Drake is an outstanding honors student and said he has had this huge goal since sixth grade. Drake is the son of David and Laura Scroggins of Bunker Hill.

Drake was complimentary of Rep. Davis's nomination and understanding his drive to be an Air Force cadet.

“I will never forget getting the call from Congressman Davis,” Drake said. “It was a very proud moment to hear from him.”

Recently, Drake played a pivotal role with a hat trick (three goals) for the East Alton-Wood River Mississippi Valley Conference Hockey Association team. He has been a member of the team for four years.

The three goals and win in the post-season lifted his East Alton-Wood River squad. Drake said he would love to play hockey at Air Force Academy. The Air Force men’s ice hockey team is coached by the legendary Frank Serratore. Serratore has recorded 400-plus wins at the Air Force Academy, and he is known as a coach who is able to get the most out of his players with hard work, pride, and spirit.

“I would absolutely love to play hockey at the Air Force Academy,” Drake said. “They have a good, Division I hockey team and a great coach. I enjoy hockey a ton, and I feel everything about it is super fun.”

Laura Scroggins said she and her husband, David, are exceptionally proud of their son.

“It is fantastic to see how hard he has worked for this,” she said. “It has been his dream since he was in sixth grade. He is such a competitor. Under 10 percent are accepted to the Air Force Academy. Watching him grow as a hockey player has also been something to see. He has reminded me, 'mom don’t be nervous about the academy.' It took a full year in the process. Drake said at this point he is at peace about it and whatever is meant to be will happen.”

