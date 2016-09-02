BUNKER HILL – Football is, without a doubt, a team game.

Bunker Hill's Steven Lebro fully represents that concept. Lebro, a junior running back and linebacker, had a 5-yard touchdown run late in the Minutemen's 30-14 Friday night season-opening win over Metro East Lutheran-Madison in Edwardsville.

But as he says, “It's not about 'I', it's about 'we”.”

Lebro gave full credit to his teammates for the success the Minutemen had in the win. “I couldn't do it without my team,” Lebro said.

Lebro had 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown against the Knights, while contributing five tackles on defense for the night.

“We played as a team and then started falling apart, then we got back together,” Lebro said of the Minutemen's effort against the Knights. “We started supporitng each other again. We started playing like a family again.”

The Minutemen got off to a quick start against the Knights, Damin Jones taking off on a 64-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the game and Chase Williams scoring on a 95-yard catch-and-run from a Storm Coffman pass on Bunker Hill's second play from scrimmage after being pinned deep in their own end after a Knight punt.

Lebro believes that the Minutemen's togetherness is the strongest part of the team. “Whenever we come together, that's the strongest part, whenever we play as a family,” Lebro said.

Next up for the Minutemen is a trip to Farmer City Blue Ridge for a 7 p.m. Friday game.

