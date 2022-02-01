Bunker Hill Releases Illinois State Scholars List
BUNKER HILL - Bunker Hill High School released its Illinois State Scholars list today.
The Bunker Hill students on the Illinois State Scholars selections are Lydia Yates, Kyla Thyer, Drake Scroggins, Juliene Lefler, Karli Yotter, and Laney Bazzell.
The Illinois State Scholar program is awarded to high school seniors based on ACT or SAT test scores. Each student who is designated as a state scholar receives a congratulatory letter, a certificate of achievement and statewide news media recognition.
