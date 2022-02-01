Bunker Hill Releases Illinois State Scholars List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BUNKER HILL - Bunker Hill High School released its Illinois State Scholars list today. The Bunker Hill students on the Illinois State Scholars selections are Lydia Yates, Kyla Thyer, Drake Scroggins, Juliene Lefler, Karli Yotter, and Laney Bazzell. Article continues after sponsor message The Illinois State Scholar program is awarded to high school seniors based on ACT or SAT test scores. Each student who is designated as a state scholar receives a congratulatory letter, a certificate of achievement and statewide news media recognition. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending