STAUNTON– As part of its ongoing commitment to enriching rural communities, Madison Communications is proud to announce that the Bunker Hill Public Library has been awarded the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) Community Grant of $4,200. This annual grant program, sponsored by FRS and supported by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association members, provides funding to projects that enhance the quality of life in rural America.

Each year, grants ranging from $250 to $5,000 are awarded to support community-focused initiatives across four major categories. Madison Communications, a long-time NTCA member serving Internet, TV, and Voice to Madison and Macoupin counties in Illinois, partnered with FRS to secure this grant for the Bunker Hill Library.

The library chose to use its awarded funds to install a custom-made interactive technology table in its children’s section. Designed as an engaging educational resource, the table encourages learning through play and supports the library’s mission of being a safe, welcoming environment for children—especially during the summer months and after school. The Bunker Hill Library is proud to help provide a tool that will not only enhance education but also foster a greater love for reading and learning.

On Monday, May 19th, Madison Communications employees Alex Wood, Senior Accountant, and Lexy Horton visited the Bunker Hill Library to celebrate the grant award and view the newly installed interactive technology table.

