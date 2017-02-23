MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

MADISON 64, BUNKER HILL 51: A 25-11 final quarter for Madison led the Trojans to a 64-51 win over Bunker Hill in Wednesday's IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional semifinal game. The win put the Trojans into Friday's final against Metro East Lutheran, with the winner advancing to the Okawville Sectional next week against the Pawnee Regional winner.

The Minutemen were eliminated at 15-14 on the year; the Trojans advanced to the final at 13-15.

“We were up by 10 in the third quarter and things took a turn,” said Minutemen coach Jay Goltz. “We hit a shooting slump and, for some reason, stopped playing on the defensive end. It's hard to win when you're not scoring or getting stops.”

Dane Sellars led B-Hill with 15 points, while Austin Yates had 14 and Chase Williams scored eight.

