Our Daily Show Interview! Shelly Wuellner: Food Service Director and Advocate

BUNKER HILL - A local cafeteria worker is advocating for free school lunches for all kids.

Shelly Wuellner, Food Service Director at Bunker Hill Community Unit School District #8, recently traveled to Springfield, Illinois, and Washington, D.C., to speak with legislators about providing free meals for all students. She serves as the Illinois Public Spokesperson for Healthy Meals for All and as a member of the School Nutrition Association.

“Kids do matter and school food matters,” Wuellner said. “Come to school, eat your food, be full, enjoy it. How are we going to educate our kids if we’re not setting them up to be educated?”

BHCUSD8, Wuellner’s district, participates in the Community Eligibility Provision, which provides free breakfast and lunch to all students regardless of their ability to pay. She said some districts make it into that program “by the skin of their teeth,” and she believes it’s a great resource for schools and students.

Wuellner said her trip to Washington was “a great learning experience,” but right before she addressed legislators, a proposed $12 billion budget cut was announced. This would impact the availability of free school meals to students across the country.

“Everything’s still such a whirlwind,” Wuellner said. “Just in Illinois alone, that would affect 140 schools, which equates to about 81,000 students that could be affected if that $12 billion budget cut goes into play, because it changes percentages and availability for kids.”

Wuellner believes this cut would have a “trickle-down effect.” As families spend more money on school lunches, their finances will take a hit, affecting their ability to buy groceries or heat their homes.

According to the Illinois Public Health Institute, 64% of Illinoisans want schools to provide free meals. Wuellner and her colleagues spoke to legislators about the importance of avoiding this budget cut.

In Springfield, they also promoted Illinois House Bill 2365 and Senate Bill 1419, which would appropriate $67 million for the Healthy School Meals for All program. This money would allow schools like BHCUSD8 to continue to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision and provide free meals to students.

Wuellner encourages Illinois voters to contact their legislators and push them to support these two bills. When she was in Springfield and Washington, she was amazed to realize that most legislators want to hear from their constituents. She urges voters to make their voices heard.

“That is huge. You should really reach out to your representatives and ask them to co-sponsor that and get on board with it because it is beneficial and it will help Illinois kids,” Wuellner explained. “They work for you, so call them. Just call them. Get your thoughts and your questions answered.”

For more information about BHCUSD8 or to learn more about the school meal initiatives and programs that Wuellner is advocating for, you can email her directly at rwuellner@bhcusd.org.

If you are experiencing food insecurity, check out this article on RiverBender.com for local resources.

