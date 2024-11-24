O’FALLON — New and expectant moms and their families will be treated to a holiday baby shower of educational resources about pregnancy, newborns, child safety and more when HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Women and Infants Center hosts “Bundles for Babies” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, in the main lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon.

“Becoming a parent is exciting, but it can also be overwhelming,” said Amanda Schaefer, MSN, RN, nurse manager of the Women and Infants Center. “We are proud to partner with the community in sponsoring this one-stop shop of services offered by our team and local organizations for moms, moms-to-be and families.”

Women and Infants Center staff and providers will be on hand to educate attendees about lactation services, including St. Clair County’s only milk dispensary; safe sleep practices for babies; car seat safety; pain management options such as epidurals; pelvic floor changes during pregnancy and delivery; and the obstetric emergency department (OB ED). Tours of the Women and Infants Center for small groups will begin at noon.

“Our newest expansion of services includes becoming an obstetric emergency department for pregnant patients facing pregnancy concerns or a pregnancy- or postpartum-related medical emergency. We are excited to share more about this advanced level of care with our community,” Shaefer added.

Representatives from The Doula Lab, Heartland Women’s Healthcare, the Pregnancy Care Center, SLU Family Medicine and Scott Air Force Base will also be ready to answer questions about their services.

Each family will receive two raffle tickets for door prizes, with the option of buying additional chances for $1 each. Prizes include a car seat and a portable crib, in addition to prizes offered by each resource table. Funds raised will support future events.

Children can join in the fun by creating a craft to take home while eating cookies and milk.

For questions about “Bundles for Babies,” call the Women and Infants Center at 618-234-2120, ext. 31260.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit www.steliz.org.

