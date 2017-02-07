Premier MidwestVenture Capital Forum in Kansas City for 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – More than 140 entrepreneurs who want to tell their companies’ stories to potential investors have applied to present their cases at the 2017 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum.

“We are truly excited about the quality of applications,” said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest’s Executive Director. “With more than 140 completed applications, we have received a bumper crop of great applications.”

The application deadline for the 18th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum was January 13.

“Over years the quality of our applications has improved, and the companies that have applied have shown increased sophistication in approaching the venture capital environment,” said Ms. Walsh. “This process has reflected a substantive strengthening in the Midwest’s entrepreneurial environment.”

Applications to present at InvestMidwest, the Midwest’s premier venture capital forum – to be held this year on March 28-29 in Kansas City – were received from 21 states and Canada, representing “a great geographic dispersion of applications from entrepreneurs seeking to present at this year’s event,” said Ms. Walsh.

Applications are being screened by a panel of business leaders, venture capitalists and other experts with expertise in the fast-growth entrepreneurial arena. The panel, over the next few weeks, will select up to 45 of the best companies from among all the applicants to present at InvestMidwest.

“The applications to present at our 18th annual event represent high-growth companies that are seeking substantial investment,” Ms. Walsh said.

With an annual attendance of more than 300, InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum’s upcoming spring event will provide a superior opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet March 28-29 at The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

The venture capital forum this year will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and a food/agriculture/bioenergy track. Presentations from each company will top out at eight minutes in length.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for private meetings between entrepreneurs and some of the attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

Companies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 17 events have raised more than $1 billion in equity investment.

“We have established a strong reputation for this event, and consistently attract a great group of both entrepreneurial companies and investors,” said Ms. Walsh.

InvestMidwest over the last 17 years has been held in alternate years in Kansas City, Mo., and St. Louis, Mo.

For more information or to make reservations to attend, please visit www.investmidwestforum.com.

