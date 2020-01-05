BULLETIN: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Activated to Probe Apparent Homicide/Home Invasion Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Law enforcement authorities confirmed the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate an apparent homicide/home invasion Saturday night in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Lane in Edwardsville. Article continues after sponsor message A tall male suspect apparently with a green mask was being sought in the case, it was stated on an ISPERN broadcast to law enforcement. The person apparently left in a Rolls Royce vehicle registered to the home. Developing…Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending