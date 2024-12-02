STAUNTON - Staunton High School head boys basketball coach Ty Laux and his Bulldogs came away with Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament wins over Freeburg, Marquette Catholic and over Southwestern in the third-place game. The Bulldogs lost to East St. Louis.

Staunton defeated Southwestern 50-38 in the third-place game at Roxana. The Bulldogs recorded a 26-17 lead at the half of the matchup against Southwestern. In the game, Staunton connected on 15 of 19 free throw attempts and scored nine three-pointers with excellent outside shooting.

Luke Moore had 17 points to pace Staunton with three three-pointers. Zander Machota, Aaron Bodner and Lucas Dillon all totaled seven points. Bryce Coalson was an all-tourney selection for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs return to action at Bunker Hill for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Thursday, Dec. 5, then play at East Alton-Wood River on Dec. 10.

The Bulldogs appear headed to a stellar season in 2024-2025 with their display of team unity, strong outside shooting and an exceptional contest at the free-throw line against the Piasa Birds.

