ALTON - An Alton man and his granddaughter have filed suit against his neighbors, claiming two American bulldogs attacked the young girl and her grandfather when he tried to rescue her.

Gerald L. Harrison and Kayleigh Harrison, a minor, and Shemetra Matlock on behalf of her daughter and herself have named Anthony A. Chiello, Brittany R. Ritchey and Steve Atkins.

“Defendant knew or should have known that said dogs had a dangerous and vicious propensity,” the suit claims.

The alleged attack was in the yard of Harrison at his home at 2918 Sunnyside St., Alton, on May 21, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

The dogs allegedly entered the plaintiff’s yard from the owner's yard at 523 Winkler Ave., Alton.

“As a direct and proximate result of the aforesaid unprovoked attack, the plaintiff was caused to suffer temporary and permanently disabling injuries and scars this hand and pain and suffering, and disfigurement by reason of which plaintiff has expended and incurred obligations for medical expenses and care and will in the future expand and incur such further, obligations,” the suit alleges.

The suit claims the defendant failed to monitor the dogs so as to become aware of their vicious tendency. “Defendant failed to cage, leash, or otherwise restrain the dogs,” the plaintiff claims.

Among other counts, the suit has named Steve Atkins and Anthony Chielo and Brittany as the owners of the dog under the Illinois Animal Control Act. Other counts allege negligence and cost of medical expenses; the 15-count suit is asking for at least $50,000 in each count. The plaintiffs are represented by The Caffey Law Firm of Godfrey.

More like this: