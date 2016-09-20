NORMAL - One of the most important parts of building a team is having unity within the group and this year's Edwardsville High School girls' swim roster is developing that, head coach Christian Rhoten said.

The Tigers jelled together to place fourth in the both the varsity and freshman-sophomore portions of the Normal Iron Invitational Meet this past Saturday.

Rhoten said he has enjoyed being at the helm of coaching this year’s EHS girls swim team.

“They are doing a good job of being positive at swim meets and enjoying each others company,” he said. “The team is coming together and they are all engaged.”

The Tigers' Bailey Grinter took wins in the 100 backstroke (56.25 seconds) and 50 freestyle (24.07 seconds) at Normal.

Grinter also smashed the 100-yard backstroke record with her time of 56.25.

Normal Community took the team title with 337 points, followed by New Lenox-Lincoln-Way East (318), Metamora (315), Edwardsville (312), Normal West (278), East Moline (264) and Galesburg (149).

Freshman Josie Bushell continues her strong performances, placing second in the 50 free (26.17). Bushell was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:06.34).

Taylor Seilheimer continued her diving prowess with a score of 324.5 for second place.

Rhoten said Grinter’s record-breaking backstroke time was the highlight of the meet for the team.

“She broke the old record of 57.17 with her time of 56.25,” he said. “Her 24-second 50 free is also a really good time. She has been traveling doing college visits and is tired, but had two good performances.”

Rhoten also cited Bushell and Seilheimer for excellent performances, overall, in their events.

“The girls need to see other girls,” he said of competition. “Lincoln-Way East was there and Normal also has some good swimmers.”

Edwardsville placed third in both the 200-free relay (1:46.52) and 400-yard free relay (3:52.66). Victoria Brady, Webb, Bushell and Grinter were members of the 200-free relay and Brady, Roderick, Bushell and Grinter in the 400-yard free relay. Edwardsville’s 200-yard medley relay of Emily Webb, Callista Poiter, Sierra Brannan and Hope Roderick were fifth (2:03.49).

Webb placed fourth in the 500 free (5:35.54). Brady added to her list of places with a fifth finish in the 500 free (5:37.16).

The Tigers travel to Springfield for a triangular meet with Springfield High and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Thursday afternoon.

