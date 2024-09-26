ALTON – Alton Mayor David Goins addressed a group of 50 fifth-grade male students at West Elementary recently, emphasizing the importance of respect, honesty, and responsibility during a session at the school's Gentlemen's Club. The event, organized by Steven Doering, took place in the school's library.

Goins spoke passionately about the values that he believes are essential for young boys to develop into respectful and responsible individuals.

"Respect is the cornerstone of good character," he said, highlighting the significance of being polite, listening when others speak, and treating everyone with kindness.

The mayor's address covered several key points, starting with self-respect. He urged the students to take pride in their appearance and actions, and to make decisions that reflect good character.

"Good manners," he noted, "such as saying please and thank you, holding the door open for someone, and using polite language, show appreciation for others."

On the topic of honesty, Goins stressed the importance of always telling the truth, even when it is difficult.

"Owning up to mistakes and learning from them is crucial," he said, adding that being trustworthy and keeping promises are fundamental aspects of integrity.

Goins also spoke about responsibility, advising the students to take care of their personal belongings and complete their homework diligently. He emphasized the importance of being accountable for one's actions and decisions, and helping out at home or with friends when needed.

Empathy and kindness were other focal points of the mayor's speech. "Understanding how others feel and being supportive can make a big difference," he said, encouraging the boys to stand up against bullying.

In terms of communication, Goins advised the students to look people in the eye when talking to them, speak clearly, and express their thoughts and feelings respectfully. "Listening actively and showing interest in what others have to say is a key part of good communication," he noted.

Finally, Goins discussed self-control, urging the boys to manage their emotions and reactions, especially in difficult situations.

"Making good choices, even under pressure from peers, and practicing patience are important skills to develop," he concluded.

The session was well-received by the students, who listened attentively and engaged with the mayor's message. Doering expressed his gratitude to Mayor Goins for taking the time to speak to the boys, noting the positive impact such discussions can have on their development.

