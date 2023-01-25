SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in February as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their business, and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program, are invited.

February workshop dates and topics are:

Feb. 2, 10 a.m. to noon: IDOT EPAS System – Consultant Prequalification

Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to noon: Bidding on the IDOT Website

Feb. 9, 10 a.m. to noon: Excel Estimating and Bidding Spreadsheet

Feb. 21, 10 a.m. to noon: Contractor Sub Agreements

Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to noon: Job Costing & Work-in-Process

Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to noon: Contracts

Future topics covered will include avoiding pitfalls, daily documentation, contracts, construction materials requirements, getting paid, steps needed to be certified as a DBE firm, and more.

Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Advance registration is required.

Questions can be directed to IDOT’s DBE Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.

As part of Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. In implementing Rebuild Illinois, IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, including contracting and workforce participation.

Administered by IDOT, the DBE program provides minorities, women, and other eligible small businesses opportunities to participate in highway, transit, and airport contracts that are federally and state-funded. For more information on becoming a certified DBE and learning more about IDOT resources that are available, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe.

