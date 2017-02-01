ALTON - After more than three decades in business, Tycon Builders, LLC has moved to a location more suitable for its operations - and much more visible to the community.

Paul Yost, who helped start the business 33 years ago and currently runs it, said the move will help his business tremendously. Tycon Builders is a full-service residential contractor, and Yost said clients will benefit from the new building's more spacious accommodations, which will include a front desk and a conference room. He said a showroom is also included in the new location.

The new building is located at 3414 College Ave. in Alton. Yost said he wanted the current building when he first moved the business to 122 Adams Ct. a decade ago, but it was not a financially sound decision at that time.

"This building became available in a more economical manner," Yost said of the new location. "The building had deteriorated a bit over time, but it was still very usable, especially after the repairs we made to it. We are now able to get three times the space and much better traffic flow through the area for us."

Yost estimated traffic passing the new location is "thousands of times" higher than it was when it was located near Broadway in Alton.

"We were not able to properly invite clients to our old building," he said. "We can now invite people to our showroom to show them material samples and invite them to use our computer system to do design work easier. It will make it a lot easier for our clients to see the product, and will make for a more streamlined business flow."

Once housing a doctor's office, the new location has 15,000 square feet, which is almost exactly triple the space of the old location. Yost said the additional space will be used to feature merchandise and building samples as well as provide offices to several of his employees. A lot of that extra space is currently being "polished up" by Yost and his crew, though the new location is open to the public.

The former location on Adams is about to feature a "for sale" sign, and Yost said he did not want his beloved customers and the people of Alton to assume that sign meant the veteran business has shut its doors forever. In fact, they have done anything but, and are continuing to expand.

Tycon Builders, LLC will celebrate its 33rd anniversary of being in business on Feb. 28, 2017.

