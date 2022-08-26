ST. LOUIS - September is Better Breakfast Month and there has never been a better time to celebrate. Breakfast has long been called the most important meal of the day and for good reason. The documented benefits of eating breakfast include boosted brainpower, improved nutrient intake, and revved metabolism. Yet, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, while 93% of Americans believe that fueling an empty tank every morning is important, less than half jump-start the day this way.

“Breakfast is the first nutrition opportunity of the day and a chance to get more of several foods that may be lacking in our diets, like dairy, fruits, and whole grains. These foods pack a powerful punch of vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber. Research shows that breakfast-skippers may not make up these nutrients later in the day,” notes St. Louis District Dairy Council Registered Dietitian Maggie Cimarolli.

While Americans may be “in the know” about the nutritional need for breakfast, many still skip the morning meal due to a lack of time. Morning schedules can make for hectic households, with families rushing out the door for work, school, and errands. “Time is a prized commodity, but you can pack speed, convenience, and health into your morning meal with dairy,” says Cimarolli. “Choosing dairy at breakfast, whether it’s milk in a glass, shredded cheese on eggs, or yogurt in a smoothie is a simple way to quickly add great taste, along with calcium and protein to your morning routine.”

What is the best choice for the morning meal? According to experts, a meal high in protein may do the best job of curbing hunger and providing a feeling of “fullness” or satiety. “Dairy is a good source of protein. Whether on its own as an instant fuel or paired with whole grains or fruit, dairy can help keep you feeling satisfied until lunchtime,” offers Cimarolli.

The staying power of milk’s protein isn’t the only benefit of making it part of your morning routine. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults and children ages 9 and older include three servings of dairy foods in their daily eating plan. On average, Americans come up short by getting only about two servings. “Adding a glass of milk to your breakfast provides thirteen essential nutrients in an easy and affordable way,” notes Cimarolli. When it comes to delivering great taste, nutrition, and convenience in a pinch, milk is a great multi-tasker. It’s the real deal.”

There are many ways to work dairy into your diet. Do you like oats? Make overnight oats with milk and mix in fruit, a drizzle of honey, and nuts. A fan of eggs? Make scrambled eggs with milk, red peppers, and mushrooms — and top it off with shredded cheddar cheese. Love toast? Melt cheese on toasted whole grain bread topped with tomato, avocado, or veggie of your choice. Other options include Greek yogurt layered with fruit and granola and smoothies with milk, yogurt, and fruit. When it comes to building a better breakfast, dairy foods go a long way!

For more information on the benefits of breakfast and dairy, visit us at stldairycouncil.org or contact us at (314) 835-9668 / mcimarolli@stldairycouncil.org. For delicious and nutritious recipes, check us out on Facebook or Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

