EDWARDSVILLE - Both SIUE and Buffalo walked away with five individual match wins Sunday, but Buffalo won the dual 18-16 with a bonus points edge,

The Cougars, 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Mid-American Conference, came out strong by winning the first four matches.

Davian Guanajuato set the pace early for the Cougars. He recorded a takedown and two back points in the closing seconds of a 5-3 win over Mason Bush.

"I was happy with the way we started the dual meet and oour fight throughout the match," said SIUE Head Coach Jeremy Spates .

Marcel Lopez bested Tommy Maddox at 133 pounds 7-2. Saul Ervin scored a major decision over Matt Ryan 10-2. Caleb Tyus ran his record to 15-4 at 149 pounds with a 4-2 victory over Kaleb Burgess.

"We had some of these young guys step up and do a good job," said Spates.

SIUE's first setback came at 157 pounds, where Caine Tyus was wrestling two weight classes up from where he started the season. Buffalo's Michael Petite edged Tyus 10-6.

Bradley Gillum , competing in his first collegiate dual for SIUE, was a 3-2 winner over Noah Grover.

Buffalo, 6-7 overall, won the final four matches, one which went overtime and another won by just two points.

SIUE's next action is next Sunday in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the Cougars take on Central Michigan in a MAC dual meet a 2 p.m. CT.

Buffalo 18 SIUE 16

125 - Davian Guanajuato (SIUE) over Mason Bush (Buffalo) (Dec 5-3)

133 - Marcel Lopez (SIUE) over Tommy Maddox (Buffalo) (Dec 7-2)

141 - Saul Ervin (SIUE) over Matt Ryan (Buffalo) (MD 10-2)

149 - Caleb Tyus (SIUE) over Kaleb Burgess (Buffalo) (Dec 4-2)

157 - Michael Petite (Buffalo) over Caine Tyus (SIUE) (Dec 10-6)

165 - Bradley Gillum (SIUE) over Noah Grover (Buffalo) (Dec 3-2)

174 - Jay Nivison (Buffalo) over Chase Diehl (SIUE) (SV-1 3-1)

184 - Giuseppe Hoose (Buffalo) over Sergio Villalobos (SIUE) (Dec 9-4)

197 - Sam Mitchell (Buffalo) over Ryan Yarnell (SIUE) (Dec 4-2)

285 - Gregory Hodulick (Buffalo) over Dan McKiernan (SIUE) (Fall 6:58)

