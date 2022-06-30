SEE VIDEO:

Buff City Soap Cuts Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Buff City Soap had an official ribbon cutting this past week at its new 2238 Troy Road in Edwardsville location. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce conducted the ribbon cut.

If someone wants the unique experience of everything handmade, they can visit Buff City Soap in Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Buff City likes to be involved with other businesses because we do fundraising and donating to events, pop-ups,” Taylor Riechmann, Maker Manager, Buff City Soap in Edwardsville. “Everything is plant-based and there are no harsh chemicals used. You can come in and customize products because we hand make it all. We love meeting new people every day.”

"Our Makers are whipping up delightfully fragrant creations to share with you no matter how you choose to shop: online or at our Soap Makery,” Riechmann said. “We take tremendous pride in handcrafting each and every bar of soap in our Soap Makery. Each soap is truly unique.”

For more information about Buff City Soap, visit:

https://buffcitysoap.com/

More like this: