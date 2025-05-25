WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement on her vote against House Republicans' tax package:

“The Republican tax package is nothing more than a massive handout to the wealthiest Americans at the expense of everyone else. It unfairly harms the bottom 10 percent of earners while delivering the most benefits to the top 10 percent. It also cuts billions from Medicaid and SNAP, and adds more than $3 trillion to the national debt,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “This bill turns its back on working families, meaning while billionaires receive tax breaks, middle class families will instead pay more in annual living expenses. We need middle class tax relief, support for those who need it, and real fiscal responsibility. This bill fails on all counts, which is why I voted NO.”

Below are some of the specific impacts the tax package would have on Illinois’ 13th Congressional District: 19,000 people who receive coverage under the Affordable Care Act in IL-13 would see their average premium go up by $1,030 per year — a 44% increase. Many families would face even steeper consequences. A 60-year-old couple with a household income of $85,000 in IL-13 would see their health insurance costs increase by $24,861 per year — a 344% increase in premiums. 216,167 people on Medicaid (known in Illinois as the Medical Assistance Program) are at risk of losing their health care, including 90,675 children under the age of 19 and 18,000 seniors over 65. Medicaid cuts will pass costs onto middle class families, leading to higher co-pays and longer ER wait times. The $300 billion in cuts to SNAP included in the package threatens nutrition access for 201,000 people in IL-13. 80,636 children could lose free school lunches because of changes to the Community Eligibility Provision.

18,988 students in IL-13 who receive Pell Grants could lose this financial assistance.

