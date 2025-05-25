Budzinski Votes NO on Tax Package that Hurts Working Families
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement on her vote against House Republicans' tax package:
“The Republican tax package is nothing more than a massive handout to the wealthiest Americans at the expense of everyone else. It unfairly harms the bottom 10 percent of earners while delivering the most benefits to the top 10 percent. It also cuts billions from Medicaid and SNAP, and adds more than $3 trillion to the national debt,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “This bill turns its back on working families, meaning while billionaires receive tax breaks, middle class families will instead pay more in annual living expenses. We need middle class tax relief, support for those who need it, and real fiscal responsibility. This bill fails on all counts, which is why I voted NO.”
Below are some of the specific impacts the tax package would have on Illinois’ 13th Congressional District:
