WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement on her vote against House Republicans' Continuing Resolution.

"Rather than support working people, this bill creates a taxpayer-funded slush fund for President Trump and Elon Musk to use at their discretion, slashing billions in funding for veterans' toxic exposure claims under the PACT Act, and opening the door to cuts in essential veteran health programs, including those for homelessness, mental health, opioid support, oncology, and caregiver services," said Congresswoman Budzinski. "This bill prioritizes billionaires like Elon Musk over our veterans and critical projects in Illinois' 13th district – projects to reduce sewage overflows in Cahokia Heights, improve public transportation in Champaign, replace hazardous lead service lines in Harristown, and more. The choice is simple – I can't vote to hand over more unchecked power to President Trump and Musk at the expense of our communities."

Below is a list of some of the specific impacts this Continuing Resolution would have on Illinois' 13th Congressional District:

Cuts funding for Community Project Funding approved in the Fiscal Year 2025 Appropriations Process. This includes $67,451,600 for 15 projects in Illinois' 13th district. These projects include:

$1,000,000 for Decatur-Macon County Beltway Northeast Connector Design Engineering



$240,000 for Piatt County Building Improvements



$1,000,000 for Water Service Lines Replacement in Harristown



$250,000 for Illinois Terminal Expansion



$2,000,000 for Integrated Bioprocessing Research Laboratory Expansion



$250,000 for Urbana Park District Prairie and Weaver Park Site Rehabilitation



$500,000 for Parkland Way Reconstruction



$3,000,000 for North Grand Avenue Amtrak/Union Pacific Railroad Underpass



$450,000 for Juvenile Justice System Specialized Case Management and Wrap Around Services



$1,250,000 for Brooklyn Community Center



$1,000,000 for America’s Central Port Wastewater Treatment Plant



$1,105,800 for Cahokia Heights West Interceptor



$1,105,800 for Village of Glen Carbon Drinking Water Plant



$54,000,000 for Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program



$200,000 for Gillespie Rural Policing Technology Cuts Army Corps of Engineers construction projects that keep commerce safely flowing on our waterways, manage flood risk, and rebuild aging infrastructure by $1.4 billion, or 44 percent. These cuts could jeopardize ongoing construction projects in Madison and St. Clair Counties, including projects that will eliminate combined sewer overflow into the Mississippi River and prevent sanitary sewer back-ups into homes.

Fails to include $22.8 billion in Fiscal Year 2026 advanced funding for the Toxic Exposures Fund to care for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances that House Republicans included in their own funding bill last year.

Cuts support for the rural broadband Community Connect program by $30 million, undercutting key investments in Rural America.

Slashes funding for the National Institutes of Health by $280 million due to reduced funding transferred from the 21st Century Cures Act, further impacting research at the University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University.

Fails to provide additional funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund. This fund provides individuals and businesses with FEMA financial assistance after their homes and properties are damaged by storms, like the July 2024 storm that hit the Metro East.