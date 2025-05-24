Budzinski Unveils 15 Local Projects Submitted for Inclusion in Upcoming Federal Funding Package
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) submitted 15 local projects for inclusion in the federal funding package in the upcoming fiscal year. These projects were submitted to the House Appropriations Committee as part of the Community Project Funding process. Each project was carefully selected based on strict criteria set by the Committee, as well as Congresswoman Budzinski’s firsthand understanding of the needs and challenges facing Illinois’ 13th District. The Congresswoman was able to select 15 projects to submit for consideration. To read more about these projects, click HERE or see below.
While 13 of these projects were previously approved by the House Appropriations Committee last year, they were excluded from the Continuing Resolution passed by House Republicans in March. In April, Congresswoman Budzinski convened a roundtable with local stakeholders and project leaders to discuss how the delay in funding would impact communities across the 13th district.
“The vast majority of these projects were already approved for funding, signifying an important step forward for our communities. Yet, earlier this year, House Republicans chose to exclude these projects, along with many others across the country, from their funding bill,” said Budzinski. “Now, I am once again making the case for these dollars. This funding will help revitalize our infrastructure, boost our local economy, and improve day-to-day life for families across our district.”
The projects submitted for funding consideration include (listed in alphabetical order):
