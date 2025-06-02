Budzinski tours First to the Finish in Edwardsville.

SPRINGFIELD — Last week, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) toured First to the Finish, a sporting apparel store in Edwardsville, Ill., and Martinelli’s Market, Bakery and Deli in Champaign, Ill., to highlight the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on small businesses.

“President Trump campaigned on lowering costs, protecting American industry, and bringing home good-paying jobs. However, imposing sweeping tariffs on our closest trading partners is not the way to get there. Instead, this approach has saddled folks with rising prices and deep uncertainty about their futures,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Last week, I spoke directly with the owners of First to the Finish and Martinelli’s Market, to hear their concerns about running a business in this volatile economy. I assured them that I’ll keep fighting to put their needs first, hold the President accountable, and work to bring down costs for working families.”

Congresswoman Budzinski is a cosponsor of the Prevent Tariff Abuse Act, which clarifies the president is not authorized to unilaterally impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. On April 2, President Trump levied a 10% baseline “reciprocal tariff” against nearly every country in the world and has since threatened to impose a 50% tariff on goods imported from the European Union. These moves plunged the stock market into chaos and have placed undue burdens on small businesses to keep up with rising costs.

Budzinski orders a sandwich from Martinelli’s Market in Champaign.

