EAST ST. LOUIS — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will present a $500,000 check for the Parsons Place Preservation Project at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. The funding is intended for Urban Strategies, Inc. to renovate the Parsons Place mixed-income apartment complex, aiming to catalyze future economic development and stabilize housing in East St. Louis.

Budzinski secured the funding through a recent bipartisan government funding bill, following her request during the House of Representatives’ Community Project Funding process. Overall, she has obtained $136.1 million for various community projects across Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

“Earlier this year, I was proud to join colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass a government funding deal that provides critical federal resources to projects in Central and Southern Illinois,” Budzinski said. “I’m thrilled to have secured $500,000 for the Parsons Place Preservation Project and I look forward to seeing this funding used to improve affordable housing options and support our local economy. I’ll continue to work to deliver results for Central and Southern Illinoisans and advocate for federal dollars to make it back to our community.”

The check presentation will take place at 1060 N. 18th St., East St. Louis.

