WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) was sworn into the 119th Congress. This marks her second term serving the constituents of Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

“Today, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution and faithfully represent the people of Illinois' 13th Congressional District. It has been the honor of my lifetime serving as your Congresswoman, and I am humbled by this incredible responsibility,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “In my second term, I will continue to prioritize the issues that matter most to Central and Southern Illinoisans — working across the aisle to lower costs, fight for underserved communities, improve postal standards, and support our family farmers. I promise to do this while never compromising on the values we hold dear. Fighting for working people is my life’s work and I look forward to continuing to deliver results for our communities in the 119th Congress.”



During the 118th Congress, Budzinski was proud to lead on a variety of issues such as securing $136 million in Community Project Funding; passing the Clear Communication for Veterans Act; securing $51 million for the iFAB Tech Hub at the University of Illinois; pushing President Biden to designate the site of the 1908 Springfield Race Riot as a national monument; and helping bring home over $157 million in federal funding for the final segment of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project, among other wins for the 13th District.



Budzinski began her first term in Congress in 2023, where she served on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. In the 119th Congress, Budzinski will serve as Vice Chair for Policy of the New Democrat Coalition — a group of more than 100 lawmakers focused on bridging the partisan divide with solutions to the most pressing issues facing our country and our communities.



Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski is a champion for working families, a native of Downstate Illinois, and the proud Representative for Illinois’s 13th Congressional District. After graduating from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Budzinski joined the labor movement, where she fought to get firefighters, grocery workers, and meatpackers better wages, benefits, and workplace safety protections.

