SPRINGFIELD – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Congressman Pete Stauber (MN-08) re-introduced the bipartisan Public Safety Employer-Employee Cooperation Act to ensure labor rights to all public safety officers. Specifically, this legislation will allow public safety officers to form a labor union, collectively bargain for hours and wages, and provide resolution mechanisms for impasses during negotiations.

“I'm proud to be leading this bill with Congressman Stauber to ensure our first responders receive the protections they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “As a union member, I understand how crucial it is for workers to have a voice in their pay and working conditions. When those conditions directly impact their ability to serve and protect us, it's even more vital.”

“As a former police officer who started a union in Duluth, Minnesota, I know how vital labor rights are for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day in service to our communities,” said Congressman Stauber. These past couple of years have been especially difficult for our public safety officers, so it’s more important than ever before to ensure they have a voice in the workplace. That's why I am proud to champion legislation to strengthen the workplace rights of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel.”

“Law enforcement officers across the country, who put their lives on the line each day to protect us all, are being denied the basic American rights of collective bargaining for fair compensation and safer working conditions. We know that public safety is best protected through effective partnerships between first responders on the front line and the agencies that employ them. The Public Safety Employer-Employee Cooperation Act will ensure that officers have the right to meet with local officials to discuss how they do their jobs and how best to protect the public. We stand with Congressman Stauber in support of this important bill and thank him for his continued efforts on behalf of America’s law enforcement community,” said Bill Johnson, Executive Director, National Association of Police Organizations.





