WASHINGTON, DC — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement after voting NO on President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill, H.R. 1. House Republicans voted to pass the bill and send it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today, House Republicans officially pledged their loyalty to the billionaire class, delivering a profound betrayal to hardworking American families. From the very beginning, I have been clear about how devastating this bill is for our country — for single mothers relying on SNAP, for children dependent on Medicaid, and for everyone except the ultra-wealthy. It’s the working class who deserve tax relief — not billionaires. Democrats fought tirelessly to block this bill, but not enough Republicans were willing to defend their communities from these cuts. I will continue standing firm to protect my district and the American people as this administration turns its back on them.”

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the law will increase the national deficit by more than $3 trillion over the next decade. Additionally, it is expected to cut 17 million Americans off their healthcare plans and eliminate or reduce food assistance for more than 3 million individuals, including seniors and veterans. The bill would also cost households making $23,000 a year or less about $1,600 annually, while families making over $700,000 a year will see a $12,000 increase in savings.

More like this: