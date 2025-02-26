WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement after voting against the House Republican budget resolution. The resolution would raise the federal deficit by more than $4 trillion through tax breaks for billionaires and large corporations. At the same time, it calls for making as much as $2 trillion in cuts to Medicaid, nutrition assistance, education programs, and other vital public programs.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This budget proposal from President Trump and House Republicans clearly signals that they care more about tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations than protecting healthcare, nutrition assistance, child care, or early childhood education,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “By proposing devastating cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, they are risking the well-being of more than 90,000 children in my district. A 60-year-old couple with a household income of $85,000 could see their health insurance costs increase by more than $24,000. It’s unacceptable. I’m not willing to cut a deal to prop up billionaires and wealthy corporations on the backs of working people – not today, not ever. Until President Trump and House Republicans get serious about lowering costs for working Americans, I’ll continue to fight for policies that put families first.”

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and the United States Department of Agriculture, this plan would have drastic implications for people’s healthcare and food costs in Illinois’ 13th district. Specifically, it threatens care for 216,167 people on Medicaid, including 90,675 children under the age of 19 and 18,000 seniors over 65. The proposal also threatens to reduce benefits for 201,000 people in IL-13 who count on SNAP to put food on the table.

More like this: