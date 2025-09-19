WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement after joining her Democratic colleagues in voting against the Republican Continuing Resolution.

“From the start, Democrats have been clear about what we’re fighting for on behalf of the American people. If Republicans wanted Democrats to join them in passing a government funding package, they needed to put forward measures that would stop their manufactured healthcare crisis.

“They had a chance to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits that save families thousands of dollars a year on their care. They had the chance to prevent devastating Medicaid cuts that would strip coverage from low-income families and threaten nursing home closures across Illinois.

“But Republicans refused. So today, my Democratic colleagues and I refused to back legislation that ignores this crisis, slashes healthcare, drives up costs, and leaves working families behind.”

