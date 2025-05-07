WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski(IL-13) released the following statement on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s visit to Springfield:

“Secretary Noem’s visit to Springfield was nothing more than political theater—something she’s all too familiar with. Of course, I believe that anyone who commits violent crimes should be held accountable. Unfortunately, today’s visit does nothing to further that cause or make us safer. The secretary should focus on doing her job and upholding the rule of law, rather than holding unnecessary press conferences.

“What she has done is create a distraction—a distraction from the Trump Administration’s failed policies that are driving up costs for seniors, starting trade wars, and threatening to strip away health care and food assistance from our rural communities. The American people deserve real leadership, not empty gestures.”

Gov. Pritzker's Statement On Illinois Standing Up To Kristi Noem

Today, Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement on Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s attempted publicity stunt in Illinois:

“Unlike Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, Illinois follows the law.

The Trump Administration is violating the United States Constitution, denying people due process, and disappearing law-abiding neighbors – including children who are U.S. citizens. Yet, they are taking no real action to promote public safety and deport violent criminals within the clear and defined legal process.

Trump-Noem publicity stunts do not make our communities safer or our immigration system smarter. Illinois doesn’t need to abuse power or ignore the Constitution to keep our people safe. Like the millions of Americans asking for sensible, humane immigration reform, I encourage the Secretary to spend less time performing for Fox News and more time protecting the Homeland.

Secretary Noem must have not realized she was visiting during Latino Unity Day where we come together celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our community. Today, Secretary Noem was met by a force stronger than her: the people of Illinois.

Illinoisans are sending a clear message to Trump’s lackeys that we will not let you mess with us without a resistance.”

