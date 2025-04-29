Budzinski Statement on Car Crash in Chatham  

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) released the following statement in response to the devastating car crash in Chatham, which claimed the lives of two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old, and an 18-year-old. Six other children were hospitalized, one of whom remains in critical condition as of this morning.

“The loss of these young lives is something no parent, no family, and no community should ever have to bear. To the families of these four victims and those injured, my heart aches for you. You and all those touched by this nightmare are in my constant thoughts and prayers.

“I am grateful to the first responders who acted with remarkable bravery and urgency, as well as to the school staff, faith leaders, Red Cross, and volunteers who have offered their support to our community.

"As the days and weeks unfold, I hope our community continues to support and uplift one another through this challenging time.”

