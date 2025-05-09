SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski(IL-13) released the following statement on the selection of David P. Steiner as the new United States Postmaster General. The Postmaster General is the chief executive officer of the United States Postal Service and is responsible for managing and directing the day-to-day operations of the agency.

“I’ve long fought to strengthen and improve the United States Postal Service for my constituents and have been outspoken against efforts to privatize the Postal Service. Now, we have a new Postmaster General who comes directly from one of the Postal Service’s chief competitors and has a record of opposing the right of workers to join a union. This raises real concerns about the direction Mr. Steiner may take the Postal Service, where over 91% of the workforce is unionized.

“Let me be clear: keeping the Postal Service as a public good and defending the rights of postal employees are non-negotiable. Our mail carriers and postal workers are the backbone of communities across the nation. They are essential workers and everyday heroes who deserve respect, fair treatment, and the resources needed to serve the public effectively.”

